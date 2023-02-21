Man arrested and £19,000 of cannabis seized as police bust Doncaster drug factory

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team held the 40-year old at an address in George Street, Carcroft yesterday.

They discovered 19 cannabis plants, with a street value of around £19,000, in an upstairs bedroom.

The man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and remains in police custody.

Police found £19,000 of cannabis plants at the house in Carcroft.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, from the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our team regularly carry out warrants like this, which target properties we suspect to be involved in the production of drugs.

“A vital part of this work is information from our communities. If you believe a property is being used to grow cannabis, or have any information around properties or people, please report it via the online reporting function on the SYP website, or by calling 101.

