News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested and £19,000 of cannabis seized as police bust Doncaster drug factory

A man has been arrested and £19,000 worth of cannabis plants seized after police busted a Doncaster drugs factory.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:28am

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team held the 40-year old at an address in George Street, Carcroft yesterday.

They discovered 19 cannabis plants, with a street value of around £19,000, in an upstairs bedroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and remains in police custody.

Police found £19,000 of cannabis plants at the house in Carcroft.
Most Popular

Sergeant Kelly Ward, from the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our team regularly carry out warrants like this, which target properties we suspect to be involved in the production of drugs.

“A vital part of this work is information from our communities. If you believe a property is being used to grow cannabis, or have any information around properties or people, please report it via the online reporting function on the SYP website, or by calling 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can also report anonymously, via the charity Crimestoppers."