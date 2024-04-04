Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the early hours of the morning on Good Friday (29 March), response officers were out on patrol in Wheatley carrying out vehicle stops following reports of a spate of thefts of Ford Transit vans in Doncaster.

Around 5am, officers pursued one vehicle following a reported fail to stop, with a man arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Jake Horne, aged 34, of Poplar Grove in Conisborough, has since been charged with a number of offences, including failing to stop, driving without insurance or a licence, driving without due care and attention and driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He has been released on bail and is next due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 22 April.