Man arrested and cannabis plants seized as police bust another Doncaster drug factory

A man has been arrested and cannabis plants seized after police busted another drugs factory in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address in Mexborough on August 7 following reports of suspicious activity.

Approximately 78 cannabis plants were seized, and a 27 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

He has been charged and remanded to appear before the courts, a spokesman said.

You can report crime to police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.