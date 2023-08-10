Man arrested and cannabis plants seized as police bust another Doncaster drug factory
A man has been arrested and cannabis plants seized after police busted another drugs factory in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address in Mexborough on August 7 following reports of suspicious activity.
Approximately 78 cannabis plants were seized, and a 27 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.
He has been charged and remanded to appear before the courts, a spokesman said.
You can report crime to police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.