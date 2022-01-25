Man arrested and 100 cannabis plants seized in Doncaster drugs bust
A man has been arrested and dozens of cannabis plants following an early morning drugs bust in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police officers executed a drugs warrant at the property on Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe this morning at around 7:50am.
A spokesman said that a cannabis set up was located in the property, consisting of around 100 plants and equipment.
A 25 year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation and production of a controlled drug. He remains in police custody.