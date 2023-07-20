Man arrested after suspected drug deal between two drivers
A suspect was followed and arrested after police officers spotted a possible drug deal.
Members of the roads crime policing team were in Doversdale Road, Harworth, shortly before 10.30pm on Monday when they witnessed a suspicious exchange between two drivers.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Bircotes on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.
The suspect was later released on police bail and another man was reported for motoring offences.