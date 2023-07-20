Members of the roads crime policing team were in Doversdale Road, Harworth, shortly before 10.30pm on Monday when they witnessed a suspicious exchange between two drivers.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Bircotes on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect was later released on police bail and another man was reported for motoring offences.

Police made the arrest on Monday

Sergeant Clint Gloyne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug related crime is a blight on our communities, and we will continue with our efforts to disrupt the supply of illegal substances.”