Man arrested after suspected drug deal between two drivers

A suspect was followed and arrested after police officers spotted a possible drug deal.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

Members of the roads crime policing team were in Doversdale Road, Harworth, shortly before 10.30pm on Monday when they witnessed a suspicious exchange between two drivers.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Bircotes on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

The suspect was later released on police bail and another man was reported for motoring offences.

Police made the arrest on MondayPolice made the arrest on Monday
Sergeant Clint Gloyne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug related crime is a blight on our communities, and we will continue with our efforts to disrupt the supply of illegal substances.”

Anyone with addition information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 926 of 17 July 2023.