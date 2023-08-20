News you can trust since 1925
Nottinghamshire Police officers worked with colleagues from other forces to track down two stolen vehicles.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

A mini-digger was reported stolen from a building site in Derby Road, Mansfield, at around 10.45pm on Wednesday (16 August).

Officers made use of a tracker attached the digger and it was located travelling through the county, into Derbyshire and towards South Yorkshire.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police pulled over a van in Doncaster with the digger found on an attached trailer in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers made use of a tracker to find the vehiclesOfficers made use of a tracker to find the vehicles
The van had previously been reported stolen from an address in Derbyshire and was being driven on false registration plates - with the real ones discovered inside the vehicle.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the theft of two motor vehicles and possessing an article for use in fraud.

Inspector Katie Eustace said: “We are working hard as a force to prevent vehicle crime occurring in the first place as well as bring to justice those responsible.

“We understand the impact motor vehicle crime can have on individuals and businesses who rely on them to get around.

“This was an example of how we work closely with neighbouring forces to trace stolen vehicles and arrest suspects.”