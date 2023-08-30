News you can trust since 1925
Man arrested after police find him with 'large quantity' of Class A drugs in Doncaster street bust

A man has been arrested after police found him with a ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs in a Doncaster street bust.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST

The man, 46, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

"While on routine patrol in Thorne town centre on August 25, officers stopped a man in King Street who was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash,” a statement said.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.