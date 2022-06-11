Man arrested after group racially abused in Doncaster railway station attack

British Transport Police officers have launched an investigation following the incident last month when a man hurled racist abuse at a group of men on a platform.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

“On Tuesday 24 May at around 4pm, a man racially abused a group of males at the station while seated on a bench on platform 3b.

Police are investigating a racist attack at Doncaster railway station.

“A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information to assist their investigation.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 of 24/05/22.