Man appears in court over violent burglary at Doncaster house
A man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences after a violent burglary at a Doncaster house.
Ian Ball, aged 49, of Doncaster Road, Westwoodside has been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
Police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary on Doncaster Road in Westwoodside where several valuable items were believed to be stolen on October 23.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court.