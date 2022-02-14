A 24-year-old man has appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court last week after a man was reportedly attacked with a hammer in Swinton last week.

​John Carney, of Rosehill Avenue, is charged with section 18 wounding with intent and appeared before court on Friday.

​Charges were brought after police were called to Thomas Street, in Swinton, at 12.44pm on Wednesday 9 February, following reports that a man had been attacked with a weapon.

Police were called to an address in Swinton.

The man, 22, was taken to hospital where he remains.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

​Carney was arrested in connection with the incident that afternoon and charged on Thursday 10 February.