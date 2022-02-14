Man appears in court charged with Doncaster area hammer attack
A man has appeared in court charged with attacking a 22-year-old man in a Doncaster area hammer attack.
A 24-year-old man has appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court last week after a man was reportedly attacked with a hammer in Swinton last week.
John Carney, of Rosehill Avenue, is charged with section 18 wounding with intent and appeared before court on Friday.
Charges were brought after police were called to Thomas Street, in Swinton, at 12.44pm on Wednesday 9 February, following reports that a man had been attacked with a weapon.
The man, 22, was taken to hospital where he remains.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Carney was arrested in connection with the incident that afternoon and charged on Thursday 10 February.
Following his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, Carney has been remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 11 March 2022.