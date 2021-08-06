Man appears in court charged with attempted rape after teenage girl attacked in Doncaster

The man appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Bariscag Salih, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested by police and charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration yesterday.

On 1 August, it is reported that an 18-year-old woman was walking along Armthorpe Road at 4.50am when she was sexually assaulted.