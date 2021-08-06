Man appears in court charged with attempted rape after teenage girl attacked in Doncaster
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted rape after a teenage girl was attacked in Doncaster.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 5:25 pm
Bariscag Salih, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested by police and charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration yesterday.
On 1 August, it is reported that an 18-year-old woman was walking along Armthorpe Road at 4.50am when she was sexually assaulted.
Salih appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier today, when he was remanded in to custody until his next hearing.