Man appears in court charged with attacking emergency worker in Doncaster
A Doncaster man accused of a serious attack and assaulting an emergency services worker has appeared in court.
30-year-old Liam Robinson, of Northgate, Moorends, will spend Christmas behind bars after he appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court after being charged with a Section 18 assault and assaulting by beating of an emergency worker following a reported incident on Tuesday (19 December).
He has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 18 January, South Yorkshire Police said.