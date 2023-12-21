News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Man appears in court charged with attacking emergency worker in Doncaster

A Doncaster man accused of a serious attack and assaulting an emergency services worker has appeared in court.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

30-year-old Liam Robinson, of Northgate, Moorends, will spend Christmas behind bars after he appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court after being charged with a Section 18 assault and assaulting by beating of an emergency worker following a reported incident on Tuesday (19 December).

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 18 January, South Yorkshire Police said.