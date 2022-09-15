Man appears in court after police seize haul of guns at Doncaster flat

43-year-old Neil Fiori was charged and remanded in connection with multiple firearms offences, following a warrant in the St James Street area of Doncaster last week.

Police executed the warrant on Thursday 8 September and a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a number of firearms were recovered at the scene.

Fiori, formerly of St James Street, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 September charged with six counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of ammunition without a firearms licence, one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms licence, and one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a shotgun certificate.

Police seized a haul of firearms in the raid in the St James Street area of Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...