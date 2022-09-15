Man appears in court after police seize haul of guns at Doncaster flat
A man has appeared in court and remanded in custody after police found a haul of guns at a Doncaster city centre flat.
43-year-old Neil Fiori was charged and remanded in connection with multiple firearms offences, following a warrant in the St James Street area of Doncaster last week.
Police executed the warrant on Thursday 8 September and a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a number of firearms were recovered at the scene.
Fiori, formerly of St James Street, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 September charged with six counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of ammunition without a firearms licence, one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms licence, and one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a shotgun certificate.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Crown Court at a later date.