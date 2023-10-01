News you can trust since 1925
Man appears in court after elderly woman's home targeted in distraction burglary

A suspect has appeared in court after an elderly woman was targeted in a distraction burglary.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Oct 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 17:18 BST
He will be back in court later this month.

Officers were called to Hawthorn Way, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 25, after a member of the public reported his grandmother‘s handbag had been taken.

Officers from the roads policing unit attended and arrested a man on a nearby estate.

Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 October.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take these kinds of incidents extremely seriously and – as we did in this instance – will devote whatever resources are necessary to investigating them.

"I would urge people to be vigilant to doorstep callers and remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting to call.

“Legitimate callers should make appointments to visit and will have no issues with providing proof of their identity."