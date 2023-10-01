Man appears in court after elderly woman's home targeted in distraction burglary
Officers were called to Hawthorn Way, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 25, after a member of the public reported his grandmother‘s handbag had been taken.
Officers from the roads policing unit attended and arrested a man on a nearby estate.
Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 October.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take these kinds of incidents extremely seriously and – as we did in this instance – will devote whatever resources are necessary to investigating them.
"I would urge people to be vigilant to doorstep callers and remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting to call.