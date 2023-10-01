Man appears in court after elderly woman's home targeted in distraction burglary

He will be back in court later this month.

Officers were called to Hawthorn Way, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 25, after a member of the public reported his grandmother‘s handbag had been taken.

Officers from the roads policing unit attended and arrested a man on a nearby estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 October.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take these kinds of incidents extremely seriously and – as we did in this instance – will devote whatever resources are necessary to investigating them.

"I would urge people to be vigilant to doorstep callers and remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting to call.