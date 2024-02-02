Man appears in court after Doncaster petrol station is held up in knife raid
Police swooped on the Jet filling station following the incident last Saturday night.
A 52-year-old man has also been charged with a racially aggravated harassment charge following the incident at the Jet station.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called last Saturday (27 January) shortly after 6pm to Jet petrol station in Doncaster Road, Mexborough, following reports of a member of staff being threatened with a knife.”
Wayne Walker, 52, of New Street, Mexborough, has been charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (29 January) and has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 February.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.