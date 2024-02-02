News you can trust since 1925
Man appears in court after Doncaster petrol station is held up in knife raid

A man has appeared in court after a Doncaster petrol station was held up by a knife wielding raider.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT
Police swooped on the Jet filling station following the incident last Saturday night.

A 52-year-old man has also been charged with a racially aggravated harassment charge following the incident at the Jet station.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called last Saturday (27 January) shortly after 6pm to Jet petrol station in Doncaster Road, Mexborough, following reports of a member of staff being threatened with a knife.”

Police were called to the Jet filling station in Mexborough.Police were called to the Jet filling station in Mexborough.
Wayne Walker, 52, of New Street, Mexborough, has been charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (29 January) and has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 February.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.