Man appears in court after Doncaster petrol station is held up in knife raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police swooped on the Jet filling station following the incident last Saturday night.

A 52-year-old man has also been charged with a racially aggravated harassment charge following the incident at the Jet station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called last Saturday (27 January) shortly after 6pm to Jet petrol station in Doncaster Road, Mexborough, following reports of a member of staff being threatened with a knife.”

Police were called to the Jet filling station in Mexborough.

Wayne Walker, 52, of New Street, Mexborough, has been charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (29 January) and has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 February.