News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot

Man and woman held on drug dealing charges after stash found at Doncaster house

A man and woman have been held by police on drug dealing charges after a raid on a Doncaster house discovered a stash.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 05:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 05:31 BST

Officers executed the drugs warrant at an address in Scawsby yesterday.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: A quantity of Class B and Class C controlled substances were seized, and man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

"They have been bailed as enquiries continue.”

Police arrested a couple in Scawsby.Police arrested a couple in Scawsby.
Police arrested a couple in Scawsby.