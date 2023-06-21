Man and woman held on drug dealing charges after stash found at Doncaster house
A man and woman have been held by police on drug dealing charges after a raid on a Doncaster house discovered a stash.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 05:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 05:31 BST
Officers executed the drugs warrant at an address in Scawsby yesterday.
In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: A quantity of Class B and Class C controlled substances were seized, and man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
"They have been bailed as enquiries continue.”