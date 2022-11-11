Man and woman appear in court over Class A drug dealing in Doncaster
A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs following proactive patrols to tackle organised crime in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
38 minutes ago
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 4:50pm
Adam Glover, of Springfield Court, Cusworth, appeared in court on Friday (4 November). Glover is also charged with acquisition, use and possession of criminal property. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance.
Tyler Hamilton-Riley, of Springfield Court, Cusworth, remains on police bail until her appearance at Doncaster Magistrates Court on 22 November.