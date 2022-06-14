Man and boy arrested after balaclava clad robbers steal car in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information following the burglary in the Edenthorpe area of Doncaster in the early hours of Monday.

It is reported that at around 4am, two men wearing balaclavas were witnessed forcing entry to an address in Thorne Road.

The men then left the premises and took a vehicle which was parked outside - a white Peugeot 208 with the registration number plate MV15 JSY.

Police in Doncaster are investigating the burglary in Edenthorpe.

Officers later attended the scene and after a search of the area, they arrested both a 34-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of burglary. They have both been bailed in relation to the offence whilst enquiries continue.

The vehicle remains outstanding.

Officers now want to speak to anyone with information.

A spokesman said: “Did you witness the incident? Do you think you know where the vehicle could be? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 84 of 13 June. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

You can also contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information in confidence.