Man, 80, found dead near Doncaster Minster

Following reports that a body had been found near Doncaster Minster yesterday we can now bring you further details.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 9:25am

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called just before 8.30am on October 24) to a report of a man found unresponsive on Church Way.

“Emergency services attended and sadly, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police were called at 8.30am

They went on to say: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”