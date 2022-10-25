Man, 80, found dead near Doncaster Minster
Following reports that a body had been found near Doncaster Minster yesterday we can now bring you further details.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called just before 8.30am on October 24) to a report of a man found unresponsive on Church Way.
“Emergency services attended and sadly, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Most Popular
They went on to say: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”