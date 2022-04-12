Man, 73, arrested on child sex charge after teen girls targeted near Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Police were called to Old Bawtry Road after he made sexual remarks to the girls, aged 14 and 15.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call at 8:06am on 11 April for reports of a man attempting to engage with young girls near to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“It is believed that the man attempted to engage in conversation with two girls aged 14 and 15 and made sexual comments.

The man was arrested after approaching two teenage girls near to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The father of the victim attended and the man is alleged to have collided with his car when fleeing the scene.

“A man, 73, was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, dangerous driving and common assault.

“He has been released on police bail.