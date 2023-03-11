Man, 54, charged with burglary after stealing and spotted on CCTV using bank cards in Doncaster
A 54-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with burglary.
On March 3 a burglary was reported on Sheppard Road in Balby, where items, including bank cards, were stolen. CCTV was secured of the cards being used, and the suspect was identified.
The man was arrested on King Edward Road by Doncaster Central officers. He was interviewed and charged with an offence of burglary, along with five related offences of fraud in relation to use of the bank card.
He has been remanded in custody pending trial.