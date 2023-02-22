Man, 50, in hospital with injuries to his leg after collision involving a car in Doncaster

Emergency services were called to Back Lane, Cusworth at 2.30pm on Monday (February 20) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

It is reported a white Audi A3 was in collision with a pedestrian shortly after the junction with Cusworth Hall car park heading towards High Melton.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, suffered injuries to his leg and is currently in hospital. His injuries are not described as life threatening or altering.

Did you see the incident?

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101. Please quote incident number 495 of 20 February 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/