Steven Ling, aged 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, was remanded in custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates, Court today (Monday, July 4).

Emergency services were called at 4.23am on Saturday, July 2 to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre.

The man, aged 28, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stock police crime image.

An arrest was then made on Saturday evening.

A post-mortem examination found that the victim died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward to assist the force in their investigation.

In a statement, Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Simon Palmer, said: “The investigation is ongoing. CCTV footage captured on July 2 show a number of people in the vicinity of South Parade - we believe some of these individuals may have witnessed part of the incident. We are keen to speak to them and urge them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Those with information about what happened or anyone with mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 175 of July 2.