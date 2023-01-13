Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Doncaster
A 35-year-old man was arrested by detectives yesterday (Thursday 12 January) in connection with a reported firearms incident in Conisbrough last weekend.
The 35-year-old Doncaster man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.
At 10.55pm on Sunday, January 8, police received reports that a man in his 30s had suffered gunshot injuries in the Garden Lane area of Conisbrough. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. A police spokesman said: “We now want to hear from anyone living in and around the Gardens Lane area who may have heard or seen anything that may help the investigation. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or video doorbell footage locally, who may have captured something relevant.
“If you can help, please contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 914 of 8 January 2023. Access the live chat and our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/