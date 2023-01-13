Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Doncaster

At 10.55pm on Sunday, January 8, police received reports that a man in his 30s had suffered gunshot injuries in the Garden Lane area of Conisbrough. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. A police spokesman said: “We now want to hear from anyone living in and around the Gardens Lane area who may have heard or seen anything that may help the investigation. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or video doorbell footage locally, who may have captured something relevant.