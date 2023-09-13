News you can trust since 1925
Man, 34, due in court following a spate of offending in Doncaster

A man, aged 34, due in court today (Wednesday, September 23) following a spate of offending in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
The man was arrested by Doncaster Central NPT officers yesterday afternoon in relation to offences committed at shops on Warmsworth Road and King Edward Road in the Balby area of the city.

He has been charged with two offences of burglary, one of robbery and one offence of theft.

He will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court later today. We will update this story following his appearance