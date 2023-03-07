Man, 34, arrested after he threatened a delivery driver with a knife and attempted to rob him in Doncaster
A man, aged 34, has now been arrested following a police appeal yesterday, Monday March 6.
South Yorkshire Police @syptweet sent out this message this morning: “UPDATE: A 34-year-old man has been arrested following an appeal we issued yesterday about an attempt robbery in #Doncaster last month. Thank you for sharing and helping with our appeal!”
If you witness a crime please contact please on 101 or 999 in an emergency.