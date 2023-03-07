News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 34, arrested after he threatened a delivery driver with a knife and attempted to rob him in Doncaster

A man, aged 34, has now been arrested following a police appeal yesterday, Monday March 6.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:37pm

South Yorkshire Police @syptweet sent out this message this morning: “UPDATE: A 34-year-old man has been arrested following an appeal we issued yesterday about an attempt robbery in #Doncaster last month. Thank you for sharing and helping with our appeal!”

Read More
Delivery driver threatened with a knife in night-time attempt robbery in Doncast...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you witness a crime please contact please on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

The man was caught after an appeal yesterday
The man was caught after an appeal yesterday
The man was caught after an appeal yesterday