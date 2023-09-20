News you can trust since 1925
Man, 34 and woman, 21, in court after £50,000 haul of drugs found in Doncaster

A man and woman have appeared in court after police uncovered a £50,000 haul of heroin and cocaine in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
John Jordan, 34, and Katie White, 21, both of St Helen's Road, Doncaster, have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

An estimated £50,000 worth of the drugs were recovered following a search.

Jordan and White appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 16 September. They have both been bailed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 October.