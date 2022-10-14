Man, 24, held on drugs and dangerous driving charges after Doncaster police chase
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on driving and drugs charges after a police chase in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 9:46am
At around 5.05pm on Wednesday, a vehicle failed to stop for police in the Beckett Road area.
After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped in Wolsey Avenue, Intake and the driver is understood to have left the vehicle on foot.
A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and possession with intent to supply drugs. He remains in police custody.