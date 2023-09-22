Man, 21, arrested after four vehicle collision on road near Doncaster school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of an RTC involving four vehicles on Acacia Road, Doncaster at around 8am this morning.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested for driving offences and remains in police custody at this time. No serious or life threatening injuries have been reported.”

A resident told the Free Press: “Residents have been asking for speed bumps for years and that people race down our street daily. The lad in question was doing at least 60mph.

