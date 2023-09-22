News you can trust since 1925
Man, 21, arrested after four vehicle collision on road near Doncaster school

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a four vehicle collision on a road near a Doncaster school this morning (Friday September 22).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
A police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of an RTC involving four vehicles on Acacia Road, Doncaster at around 8am this morning.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested for driving offences and remains in police custody at this time. No serious or life threatening injuries have been reported.”

A resident told the Free Press: “Residents have been asking for speed bumps for years and that people race down our street daily. The lad in question was doing at least 60mph.

"It was 8.05am. I know this cos all kids had just gone in to Mcauley (school). Minutes before a child would have been hit.”

