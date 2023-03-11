Man, 18, charged with strangulation by domestic violence team
A 18-year-old man from the Mexborough area has been charged and remanded with with the offences of intentional strangulation and criminal damage, following an investigation by the Doncaster South NPT domestic abuse team.
In February officers received a report that the man had assaulted the complainant and damaged some property.
The man was arrested then interviewed by specialist officers. Following consultation with CPS, a charge was authorised. The man was remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Friday (10th March 2023).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling domestic violence in Doncaster, and encourage the use of Clare’s Law a domestic violence disclosure scheme.
"This involves the right to ask the police if your partner or a third party you are concerned about has a previous background history of violence, click the link for more information.”
If you witness a crime call 101 or in an emergency 999.