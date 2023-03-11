Domestic violence against women or men will not be tolerated

In February officers received a report that the man had assaulted the complainant and damaged some property.

The man was arrested then interviewed by specialist officers. Following consultation with CPS, a charge was authorised. The man was remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Friday (10th March 2023).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling domestic violence in Doncaster, and encourage the use of Clare’s Law a domestic violence disclosure scheme.

"This involves the right to ask the police if your partner or a third party you are concerned about has a previous background history of violence, click the link for more information.”