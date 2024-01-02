Man, 18, arrested after van broken into and tools stolen in Doncaster
At around 9.45pm on Thursday 28 December, it was reported a van had been broken into and tools from within has been stolen in Brosley Avenue, Doncaster.
Officers located a vehicle linked to the incident and on Victorian Crescent, Doncaster.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft and has been bailed as enquiries continue.