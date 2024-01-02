News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Man, 18, arrested after van broken into and tools stolen in Doncaster

At around 9.45pm on Thursday 28 December, it was reported a van had been broken into and tools from within has been stolen in Brosley Avenue, Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers located a vehicle linked to the incident and on Victorian Crescent, Doncaster.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft and has been bailed as enquiries continue.