Major Doncaster road closed due to road traffic collision
A major Doncaster road was closed this afternoon as emergency services rushed to a road traffic collision.
The incident took place on Bawtry Road, just past Cantley traffic lights.
An eye witness said it looked very serious, adding: “Multiple police cars, riot vans, ambulance and a fire engine was seen racing to the scene.”
They said it looked someone was trapped in a white BMW.
We have contacted the police and will bring you more details when we get them.