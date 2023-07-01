News you can trust since 1925
Major Doncaster road closed due to road traffic collision

A major Doncaster road was closed this afternoon as emergency services rushed to a road traffic collision.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

The incident took place on Bawtry Road, just past Cantley traffic lights.

An eye witness said it looked very serious, adding: “Multiple police cars, riot vans, ambulance and a fire engine was seen racing to the scene.”

They said it looked someone was trapped in a white BMW.

We have contacted the police and will bring you more details when we get them.

