The incident took place on Bawtry Road, just past Cantley traffic lights.

An eye witness said it looked very serious, adding: “Multiple police cars, riot vans, ambulance and a fire engine was seen racing to the scene.”

They said it looked someone was trapped in a white BMW.

The scene on Bawtry Road this afternoon

We have contacted the police and will bring you more details when we get them.