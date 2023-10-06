Machinery, stolen vehicles and illegal fishing all part of police crackdown on rural crime in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a national week to tackle and prevent rural crime, the off-road bike and rural crime team worked alongside colleagues from across the border, and neighbourhood and roads policing teams.

As part of the week of action (25 September-1 October) officers kick started their efforts by seizing a Subaru from a farmer’s field near Marr in Doncaster that had been involved in extensive crop damage during the night.

While out patrolling, officers were notified of a reported stolen JCB 2.8T Digger. Following a search on off-road bikes of disused farm building near Armthorpe, the digger and a plant trailer, also believed to be stolen were found.

Police crackdown on rural crime.

The offenders had gone to the lengths of removing the livery from the vehicles, but specialist checks enabled us to reunite the machinery with its rightful owners within a couple of hours.

Sergeant James Shirley explains more about machinery theft: “Over the past couple of years there has been a big demand for plant machinery overseas in Eastern Europe and the middle east.

“Offenders will quickly use shipping containers to remove the machinery from the UK, and earn money from the sales. I am pleased we have been able to recover these items quickly and our efforts to locate those responsible are still on-going.”

As the weekend approached the team joined colleagues from Nottinghamshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary; sharing intelligence around offenders, reports and their actions. They were able to immediately respond to reports of a car ramming farm gates to drive off road. The car and its occupants were searched, and the car remains seized while the investigation continues.

A second car, a blue 4X4 was seized after the driver squeezed through the anti-poacher blocks that had been installed by the farmer as a deterrent to protect his land. The driver had previously received a warning for similar behaviour in the Nottinghamshire area and he is now being dealt with for driving offences.

Sgt Shirley continues to explain more about cars being used to destroy moorland. “While patrolling in the Peak District National Park near Penistone we came across a vehicle that had rammed the gates of the land and torn up the greenery.

“The driver had then attempted to remove his identify from the vehicle by removing the number plates, but didn’t think we would see his requests for help on social media!

The vehicle was seized and he will now be processed for damaging Natural England land.”

“We know off-road bikes remain an issue for our communities in urban and rural areas. During the night we received intelligence that an electric Surron motorbike was being used across farmers’ fields, alleged to be carrying drugs to and from areas.

“Officers engaged in a pursuit with the driver, who then went from his two wheels to two legs, fleeing through gardens and streets. The driver made good his escape, but officers seized his bike and enquiries to locate him are on-going.”

Other work during the week involved patrolling the River Don in Doncaster after numerous reports of illegal fishing taking place. It was alleged that when challenged those involved became aggressive towards workers. Officers joined the Environmental Agency to cover miles of banks. Four people were found to be illegally fishing and removing fish from the water.

They have all been reported for the offences and now face fines from the EA.

Sgt Shirley added: “We are passionate about rural crime and bringing offenders before the courts.