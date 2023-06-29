News you can trust since 1925
Machetes, swords and axes found by police in Doncaster lethal weapons haul

Police have uncovered a haul of lethal weapons after a swoop in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

Swords, machetes and axes were among the cache of weapons discovered by officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesman said: “We had a number of uniformed officers at Athelstane Road, Conisbrough and during their fingertip searches, they located and seized all of these weapons.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to make the streets in your local area safer, on a daily basis

Police uncovered a haul of weapons in a Doncaster street.
In a separate incident, officers also conducted a warrant in the Rossington area in relation to fuel thefts.

Two males were arrested and are currently on bail while further enquiries are made. A quad bike and fuel containers have also been recovered, a police spokesman said.

Anyone wanting to report crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.