Machetes, swords and axes found by police in Doncaster lethal weapons haul

Swords, machetes and axes were among the cache of weapons discovered by officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesman said: “We had a number of uniformed officers at Athelstane Road, Conisbrough and during their fingertip searches, they located and seized all of these weapons.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to make the streets in your local area safer, on a daily basis

Police uncovered a haul of weapons in a Doncaster street.

In a separate incident, officers also conducted a warrant in the Rossington area in relation to fuel thefts.

Two males were arrested and are currently on bail while further enquiries are made. A quad bike and fuel containers have also been recovered, a police spokesman said.