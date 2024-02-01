News you can trust since 1925
Swinton shooting: Firearms incident in Rotherham neighbourhood after shots fired from black car

A silver vehicle was reportedly targeted and had its window smashed in the shooting.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT
Police are hunting a black car reportedly used in a shooting in a Rotherham neighbourhood last night.

Police are investigating a shooting on Lawrence Drive, in Swinton, South Yorkshire, where shots were reportedly fired from a black car at a silver vehicle.

Crime Scene Investigators were reportedly scrambled to the scene on Lawrence Drive in Swinton at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (January 31) over reports of a firearms discharge.

Officers say shots were fired from a black vehicle into a silver vehicle, leading to the window of the silver vehicle being smashed. Both vehicles then left the scene.

Anyone with information - in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage - that may help officers with their enquiries should contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 512 of January 31, 2024.

