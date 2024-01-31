Lawrence Drive Swinton: Crime Scene Investigators reportedly on scene around taped-off car
Residents say officers are going door-to-door.
Crime Scene Investigators are reportedly at the scene of a neighbourhood in Swinton, South Yorkshire.
Residents say a large number of officers are on Lawrence Drive and Greno Road in the town near Rotherham.
A car left abandoned on the road has reportedly been taped off and is central to the police's investigations.
A resident told The Star he had heard from neighbours of a "firearm being used," but said it was "just a rumour."
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.