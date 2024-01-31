Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crime Scene Investigators are reportedly at the scene of a neighbourhood in Swinton, South Yorkshire.

Crime Scene Officers are reportedly on scene around a 'taped off car' on Lawrence Drive, in Swinton, South Yorkshire.

Residents say a large number of officers are on Lawrence Drive and Greno Road in the town near Rotherham.

A car left abandoned on the road has reportedly been taped off and is central to the police's investigations.

A resident told The Star he had heard from neighbours of a "firearm being used," but said it was "just a rumour."