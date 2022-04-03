Claire Anderson and her partner James Millington, a serving inmate, enlisted the help of Callum Reilly and prison officer Rio Moran to smuggle drugs into HMP Doncaster.

Anderson, 32, helped Millington, 33, get drugs into the jail, starting in 2017 with Anderson, from Stockport, managing to get an amount of drugs in by writing bogus solicitors letter.

At a hearing earlier at Sheffield Crown Court this month where Millington, Moran and Reilly were sentenced, the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said legal correspondence to the prison was not checked, which allowed Anderson to lace the letters with subutex and what she believed was spice.

Claire Anderson has been jailed.

The judge said: "Anderson created a pouch to put it [drugs] in and impregnated the paper itself. Millington supplied the customers, which were other prisoners. They would place an order and would send the bank details of accounts to Anderson of a trusted person outside of the prison, who would pay for the items."

In September 2018, they enlisted the help of Moran and Reilly after coming up with the idea to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into the prison.

Anderson was jailed for two years and six months for supply of a class B drug, namely Spice, supply of a class C drug, namely subutex, conspiracy to supply spice and conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison.

At an earlier hearing, Millington was jailed for seven years and nine months for being concerned in the supply of class B and C drugs, conspiring to supply class B drugs into prison and conspiring to convey prohibited items into prison at trial.

James Millington, Rio Moran and Callum Reilly were all jailed last month.

Moran was jailed for two years for conspiring to supply class B drugs into prisons and conspiring to convey prohibited items into prison and possession of criminal property.

Reilly was jailed for one year for supplying a class B drug and possession of criminal property.