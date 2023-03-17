News you can trust since 1925
Large quantity of cannabis seized after Doncaster drug raid

A warrant was executed on Wednesday, March 15, by Doncaster South NPT Officers in Mexborough.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT- 1 min read

A quantity of cannabis has been seized from the property and an investigation has commenced.

If you want to report crime or suspicious activity, you can contact Crimestoppers with the information anonymously.

You can do this by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form.

What offenders found during the drug raid
*PSCOs have also been conducting Pop up Stalls this week so people can give information, receive crime prevention advice or just want a chat.

Officers have been out and about in the community this week
