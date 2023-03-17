Large quantity of cannabis seized after Doncaster drug raid
A warrant was executed on Wednesday, March 15, by Doncaster South NPT Officers in Mexborough.
A quantity of cannabis has been seized from the property and an investigation has commenced.
If you want to report crime or suspicious activity, you can contact Crimestoppers with the information anonymously.
You can do this by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form.
*PSCOs have also been conducting Pop up Stalls this week so people can give information, receive crime prevention advice or just want a chat.