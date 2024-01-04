"Large quantity of cannabis" found as poilce bust another Doncaster drugs factory

Police have taken “a large quantity of cannabis” off the streets after raiding another Doncaster drugs factory.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery at a house in Edlington.

A spokesman said: “A large quantity of cannabis had been cropped and was drying ready to be sold.

"This has now been taken off the streets.

