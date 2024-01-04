"Large quantity of cannabis" found as poilce bust another Doncaster drugs factory
Police have taken “a large quantity of cannabis” off the streets after raiding another Doncaster drugs factory.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery at a house in Edlington.
A spokesman said: “A large quantity of cannabis had been cropped and was drying ready to be sold.
"This has now been taken off the streets.
"If you want to pass any information on police you can do it via 101, the online portal or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”