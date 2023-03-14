News you can trust since 1925
'Large bag of cannabis' found as police recover stolen car in Doncaster

Police got more than they bargained for – when they recovered a stolen car containing cannabis.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Doncaster North officers located the vehicle in Toll Bar, taken with keys earlier that day from Barnsley.

A spokesman said: “Inside was a large bag of cannabis that was also recovered.”

Later, a white van was stopped for not having rear lights illuminated in the Campsall area and was identified as having no insurance.

Police found a bag of drugs inside the stolen car.
The vehicle was seized and the driver given six points and a £300 penalty.