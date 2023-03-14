'Large bag of cannabis' found as police recover stolen car in Doncaster
Police got more than they bargained for – when they recovered a stolen car containing cannabis.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT
Doncaster North officers located the vehicle in Toll Bar, taken with keys earlier that day from Barnsley.
A spokesman said: “Inside was a large bag of cannabis that was also recovered.”
Later, a white van was stopped for not having rear lights illuminated in the Campsall area and was identified as having no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver given six points and a £300 penalty.