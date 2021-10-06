Large amount of cannabis plants found in a Doncaster residence by police

74 Cannabis plants have been removed from a Doncaster house and will be destroyed.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:43 am

Davies House neighbourhoods team found the Cannabis plants on Monday, October 4.

They said: “We couldn’t update you due to Facebook having some down time but the Davies House neighbourhoods team were busy executing another misuse of drugs warrant in Sprotbrough.

"74 plants and a 22 year old male were located at the address, and the electrics were made safe.

They removed the plants for destruction.

"The Cannabis has been removed for destruction and the male has been interviewed.

"And released under investigation while further enquiries take place.”

