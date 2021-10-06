Large amount of cannabis plants found in a Doncaster residence by police

Davies House neighbourhoods team found the Cannabis plants on Monday, October 4.

They said: “We couldn’t update you due to Facebook having some down time but the Davies House neighbourhoods team were busy executing another misuse of drugs warrant in Sprotbrough.

"74 plants and a 22 year old male were located at the address, and the electrics were made safe.

They removed the plants for destruction.

"And released under investigation while further enquiries take place.”