Large amount of cannabis plants found in a Doncaster residence by police
74 Cannabis plants have been removed from a Doncaster house and will be destroyed.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:43 am
Davies House neighbourhoods team found the Cannabis plants on Monday, October 4.
They said: “We couldn’t update you due to Facebook having some down time but the Davies House neighbourhoods team were busy executing another misuse of drugs warrant in Sprotbrough.
"74 plants and a 22 year old male were located at the address, and the electrics were made safe.
"The Cannabis has been removed for destruction and the male has been interviewed.