Land searches by police after reports of wildlife crime in Rossington
Acting on concerns raised by members of the public, officers searched various areas in and around the old Rossington Collier site on Thursday (7 March).
It comes after concerns were raised over disturbed badger setts at the colliery site and yesterday officers found evidence of digging in several areas.
Wildlife and animal crime takes many different forms, including poaching, coursing and the persecution of animals such as badgers, birds and bats.
PC Matt Woodhall, from Doncaster's Fortify Team, which tackles serious and organised crime, said: "We always take reports of wildlife crime very seriously and our officers detected evidence of crimes of this nature during our searches in the area yesterday.
"We will continue to monitor and investigate these reports and I would encourage anyone with concerns around criminal activities in the area to contact us on 101."