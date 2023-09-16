Lakeside residents to increase pressure on Doncaster Council over lack of illegal fishing prosecutions

Watch more videos on Shots!

During a meeting of full council on Thursday (21 September) two Lakeside residents will question Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones over the increasing issue of illegal fishing in the area’s central lake.

Fishing is illegal at the lake due to the presence of a variety of biodiverse species including exotic carp, while there are many legal fishing spots throughout the borough for people to use.

Residents have also raised concerns over the illegal fishing hotspot bringing anti-social behaviour to the area in the form of littering and dog fouling.

Doncaster Lakeside. Credit: Marie Caley

Local residents Martin Butterworth and Kevin Pritchard have submitted questions to Mayor Ros Jones, calling for offenders to be prosecuted.

Mr Butterworth will ask: “City of Doncaster Council’s (CDC) Neighbourhood Response Team is actively challenging offenders who are fishing illegally on the lake at Lakeside. It has amassed a large body of evidence of offences being committed by a considerable number of offenders yet not one of these offenders, including several persistent offenders, has been prosecuted.

“Will the Mayor instruct CDC’s law officers to ensure that action is taken to prosecute offenders for illegal fishing under CDC’s byelaws and will she also liaise with the Police to prosecute offenders under the Theft Act for theft of CDC’s fishing rights?”

Mr Pritchard has submitted: “Recent posts in the Bessacarr Lakeside Group garnered circa 200 comments complaining of illegal fishing at Lakeside.

“Local residents have spent many hours on the phone reporting to the Council’s ASB helpline. Countless more providing video, photographic and written statements to evidence the crimes under Council’s byelaw and provided assurance of eye-witnesses attendance at Court.

“There is respected research evidence that shows low level crime, unpunished, leads on to more serious crime. The Council has made repeated assurances that it will prosecute offenders. When will it do so?”

Each resident’s concerns have been backed by ward councillors Nick Allen and Laura Bluff, who have previously called for more enforcement in the area.

Coun Nick Allen said: “I am pleased Martin and Kevin have decided to speak at the next full council meeting and ask the Mayor questions about illegal fishing at Lakeside. It’s a big problem which has affected the area all summer. Residents are right to be concerned and the City Council should take action to stop this activity.

“It causes a nuisance and there are plenty of other places around Doncaster where anglers can fish legally. Lakeside is an asset to Doncaster and people enjoy going there but this illegal fishing needs to stop!”

Coun Laura Bluff added: “I’m really pleased that Martin & Kevin are asking these questions in full council. Coun Allen and myself have been asking for action to be taken for months with little progress. Hopefully this will help to kick start that wanted action to actually happening.”