Ryan Theobald was stabbed to death in a horrific and brutal attack in Doncaster city centre on 29 January 2022.

He was 20 years old.

Ryan had his whole life ahead of him, and Lisa says she still struggles to come to terms with the pain of knowing her son is no longer with her.

Lisa Theobald with a picture of her son Ryan.

Here, Lisa talks about her love for Ryan and how that one fateful night two years ago today changed her family's lives forever.

*The man who stabbed Ryan and an adult to death in Doncaster received an extended sentence after it was found that the original time behind bars was unduly lenient.

Amrit Jhagra, 19, fatally stabbed 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and 20-year-old Ryan Theobald in the early hours of 29 January 2022 when he became involved in an altercation between Mr Kozlovskis and his friend.

Jhagra, who was the only person at the scene to be armed, first stabbed Mr Theobald, inflicting injuries including a 13-15cm deep in the victim’s chest which penetrated the heart and lung. Mr Theobald died at the scene.

The offender then repeatedly stabbed Mr Kozlovskis, who died in hospital having suffered injuries including a 10-12 cm deep stab wound to the chest as well as wounds to the neck, armpit, abdomen and knee.

On 6 October 2022 Jhagra was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years for two counts of murder.

His sentence was then referred to the Court of Appeal as Unduly Lenient.

On 20 December 2022 the Court quashed Jhagra’s original sentence and handed down a new sentence of a life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: “Today I wish to express my sympathies to the families of both Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald.”