Police recovered a number of lock knives and cannabis when they set up a knife arch at Doncaster Interchange.

Officers from Doncaster Central neighbourhood police team carried out 23 stop and searches on Wednesday as part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to reduce knife crime.

Officers in Doncaster Interchange. Picture: Doncaster Central NHP

READ MORE: Rotherham woman still missing after vanishing on Boxing Day

Teams have also carried out open land searches and sessions in schools across the county as part of the week-long campaign.