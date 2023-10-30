Knifeman who tried to flee police held after Doncaster city centre chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plain-clothed officers on patrol in Doncaster arrested the man after a chase through the city centre.
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Police said: “After spotting a strong smell of cannabis around the miners’ statue in St Sepulchre Gate, two officers approached a man who appeared to be holding a joint in his hand.
“Before they could even introduce themselves, the man ran from the scene with officers giving chase.
"He was detained a short while later and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with officers finding cannabis and multiple tubs of suspected Class A drugs in his possession.
“They also recovered a Stanley knife with more wraps of Class A drugs found on strip search in custody.”
“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in public and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has since been released on police bail.”
Police Sergeant Hollie Stenton of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Our officers carry out regular high visibility and plain clothed patrols in Doncaster city centre.
"They are there to sniff out crime and keep the city centre a safe and welcoming place for people to visit, work and shop, and we will not tolerate dangerous individuals who pose a threat to that community."
Anyone wanting to report drug crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.