Knifeman in court following burglary and car theft at Doncaster house

A man has appeared in court charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article following an incident in Doncaster last month.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 23:12 BST- 1 min read

24-year-old Liam Askin, of no fixed address, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (Friday 9 June).

The charges relate to a burglary on Trent Gardens, Kirk Sandall, on 8 May 2023.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at court.

The 24-year-old has been charged by police.
Anyone wanting to report crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.