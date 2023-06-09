Knifeman in court following burglary and car theft at Doncaster house
A man has appeared in court charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article following an incident in Doncaster last month.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 23:12 BST- 1 min read
24-year-old Liam Askin, of no fixed address, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (Friday 9 June).
The charges relate to a burglary on Trent Gardens, Kirk Sandall, on 8 May 2023.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at court.
