Knifeman 'appeared at bedroom door' of terrified Doncaster resident in middle of night
A knifeman appeared at the bedroom door of a terrified elderly man in the middle of the night and demanded he hand over cash.
The victim was asleep at his home in Wiltshire Avenue, Denaby Main, when a man broke into his house, on Thursday, July 25, at about 2.35am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The offender is said to have appeared at his bedroom door, holding a knife, and made demands for cash before stealing money from the property.
“He has then left, and while the victim wasn’t injured he was understandably incredibly upset and shaken by what happened.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Officers have now issued an e-fit matching the description of the burglar as they step up their efforts to find him.
The suspect is described as being about 6ft tall and was wearing a black vest and blue jeans, with distinctive tribal type tattoos on his upper arms.