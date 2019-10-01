Knife pulled during argument in Doncaster street

A knife was pulled out during an argument between two men in a Doncaster street.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 19:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 19:07 pm

Police were called out to the scene in Edlington Lane at the junction with Markham Road in Edlington on Tuesday, September 24, at 7.30pm.

Edlington Lane

A police spokesperson said: “It is alleged that one of the men had a weapon believed to be a knife.

“The men went in separate directions and there were no injuries.

“Local officers are aware and have been in contact with the victim who doesn’t want to make a complaint.”