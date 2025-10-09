The case of the 69-year-old grandmother bludgeoned to death by a vicious killer in her own home, as her chippy lunch went cold, continues to baffle detectives - 20 years on.

Nora's brutal murder and inquest findings

Nora Tait was found dead in her home 20 years ago this week on October 13, 2005. A close friend discovered Nora’s body in the dining room of the OAP’s home.

Fish and chips Nora had bought the day before (October 12, 2005) were found untouched on the dining room table, helping detectives to narrow down the time-frame for when the vicious attack took place.

Nora died from head injuries, and no motive for her murder has ever been established.

Over the course of the two decades that have passed since Nora's death, detectives from South Yorkshire Police have made a number of arrests.

Crimestoppers has previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, and conviction of, the killer.

But to this day, no-one has ever been charged with the murder of the beloved pensioner.

The weapon used to attack Nora in her Stone Close Avenue home, in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster, has never been found. The only item taken from her home was a black leather purse, containing a small amount of money, which has also never been recovered.

Nora was assaulted with such ferocity that she had severe fractures to her skull, caused by a number of blows to the back of her head.

During her inquest in February 2013, when a conclusion of unlawful killing was recorded, Doncaster Coroners' Court was told Nora is believed to have put up a fight against her attacker, but her efforts to defend herself sadly did not save her, and she died from the head injuries she sustained.

As she delivered her conclusion, senior coroner, Nicola Mundy, said there was no evidence to suggest anyone held grievances against Mrs Tait.

The coroner said she thought Mrs Tait ‘wasn't entirely meticulous as to the locking of doors' and added: "I am satisfied there had been times when the door would be unlocked." She added: "I hope this inquest might prompt someone to come to the police, so the person responsible can be brought to justice."

However, Ms Mundy's hope that news of Nora's death would encourage witnesses to come forward, did not result in anyone being charged with her murder.

Nora's final movements, which were recreated for BBC One's Crimewatch

In the hours before she died, Nora had attended Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and then went shopping in Doncaster town centre.

Nora then caught a bus from town to Hexthorpe, arriving there at around 1pm that afternoon.

Before returning to her home, she is believed to have bought fish and chips from Lucky Mei takeaway.

A full reconstruction of her final movements were broadcast on Crimewatch on BBC One in October 2010, to mark the fifth anniversary of her death.

The force said investigators planned to take 'advantage of advances in scientific techniques to re-examine evidence in Nora’s case for previously undetected traces of DNA'.

Caller claimed to have information that would help detectives solve case

In October 2015, detectives working on the case said they were keen to speak to a man who had phoned police in March of that year, claiming to have information which could help them solve the case.

The caller refused to give his name, or leave any contact information, and said he would call back, but he never did.

Mysterious Christmas card

South Yorkshire Police also received a Christmas card in 2009, which read: "To the Nora Tait murder inquiry team, keep up the good work. I might know a litle something or nothing, I will be back in touch after Christmas".

However the potential lead went cold, when the writer never made further contact

'Knock off lad' asked to come forward

At various points in the investigation, most recently in 2015, police have appealed for a man known localled as a 'knock off lad' to come forward.

He is described as 'white, 5ft 5in to 5'8in, medium build' and was estimated to be aged between 20 and 30 at the time of Nora's death.

In the months surrounding the brutal killing, he was said to be selling door-to-door food items including cheese, tea and coffee in the area close to Nora's home.

The man was said to have short brown hair, was clean shaven with a clear complexion and spoke with a Yorkshire accent. He may have been wearing a long khaki coloured Parker style coat and was known to smoke roll-up cigarettes.

Current status of case

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police through 101 quoting incident 158 of October 8, 2020. You can also pass information to the incident room directly through itd dedicated online portal – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19X02-PO1.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.